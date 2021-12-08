5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An elite safety and top recruit for Ohio State announced he is staying home and playing for the Hawkeyes.

Nwankpa held a press conference at 4:00 pm on Wednesday to make his official announcement. Xavier had it nailed down to three options heading into today - Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Iowa. He had a good fake-out moment reaching for the buckeye hat initially, before picking up the Iowa one instead.

Nwankpa ranks as the No. 2 safety in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Iowa. Hawkeye fans will surely be excited by his decision.

