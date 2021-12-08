Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa

xavier nwankpa
xavier nwankpa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An elite safety and top recruit for Ohio State announced he is staying home and playing for the Hawkeyes.

Nwankpa held a press conference at 4:00 pm on Wednesday to make his official announcement. Xavier had it nailed down to three options heading into today - Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Iowa. He had a good fake-out moment reaching for the buckeye hat initially, before picking up the Iowa one instead.

Nwankpa ranks as the No. 2 safety in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Iowa. Hawkeye fans will surely be excited by his decision.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

Latest News

Iowa Cubs under new ownership
Center Point-Urbana girls, Marion boys, West Branch girls, West Branch boys, pick up wins in...
WATCH: Center Point-Urbana girls, Marion boys, West Branch girls, West Branch boys, pick up wins in Tuesday night hoops
Center Point-Urbana girls, Marion boys, West Branch girls, West Branch boys, pick up wins in...
Center Point-Urbana girls, Marion boys, West Branch girls, West Branch boys, pick up wins in Tuesday night hoops
Cedar Rapids Strongman Devon Reese aims to be the strongest 200 pounder in the world
Cedar Rapids Strongman Devon Reese aims to be the strongest 200 pounder in the world