Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
By Gabriella Bachara
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT) – A mother in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to her fourth child.

Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.

“Adrienne was just always a loving and caring person. It’s what led me to the relationship I had with her,” said David Henderson, her ex-husband and father to three of her children.

Henderson said there wasn’t a single person who didn’t like Chandler once they met her.

“Everybody was just drawn to her,” Henderson said. “Her laugh was just contagious.”

Henderson said Chandler started with symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. He said everything was fine -- until it wasn’t.

“It didn’t seem like it was that serious until last week when I came here to grab the kids on Saturday and she was not looking good,” Henderson said. “She was getting ready to drive herself down to the hospital because she was always willing to lend a hand, but she didn’t exactly ask for help too much either.”

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Chandler died from COVID-19. She was not vaccinated.

“It was just gut-wrenching,” Henderson said.

Now, her family, Henderson and their three children - and her boyfriend and their newborn baby are left navigating a new normal without her.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday,...
Cedar Rapids man taken to the hospital after passerby lets him know about house fire
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

Sgt. John Kimenhour purchased a replacement tire for the woman, changed it and sent her on her...
Off-duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized
One organization at Iowa State University received national recognition after spending the year...
Iowa State Univ. organization awarded for assisting local businesses amid pandemic
Off duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road