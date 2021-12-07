Man charged with attempted murder in Cass County stabbing

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, December 6th Richard J. Doss Jr. was arrested by police in connection to a stabbing that occurred the evening before.

On December 5th, 2021 at 11:51 pm, Cass County Memorial Hospital notified the Atlantic Police Department of a stabbing victim’s arrival at the emergency room. The victim was flown to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.

After an investigation between the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, police arrested Doss in connection to the stabbing and charged him with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury.

If you have information regarding the incident please call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.

No other details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.