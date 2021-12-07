Fatal crash reported in Winneshiek County

VINCENT, Iowa (KCRG) - A 45-year-old man from Vincent died after his vehicle rolled into a ditch in Winneshiek County.

Arthur Loyd was reportedly eastbound on 140th st. in a 1998 Dodge pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the truck initially entered the north ditch before Loyd regained control. However, control was lost again shortly thereafter and the vehicle entered the south ditch causing the vehicle to roll over.

Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

