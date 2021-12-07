Show You Care
A dusting of snow possible today, cloudy otherwise

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system is still set to move across eastern Iowa today. Whatever snow that falls in the area should have very little impact, if any at all. In the majority of the area, no accumulation is even expected, but it’s feasible a few areas may get a dusting. Plan on another day in the 20s. Highs will be back into the lower and middle 30s for tomorrow with some 40s likely by Thursday. While a little rain or snow may occur on Thursday morning, the system that bears closer watching is still set to move up into the Midwest on Friday and Friday night. During that time, a mix of precipitation is possible and the track of the system is key as to who gets what. We’ll keep an eye on it as the week continues.

