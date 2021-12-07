Dubuque North End neighbors gather to provide input on future of former Flexsteel Manufacturing site

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque’s North End side met Monday night to talk about what they would want to see happen with the old Flexsteel Manufacturing site on Jackson Street, which has been vacant since 2017.

Chuck Harris has been living in Dubuque’s North End for 12 years. He is also the president of the North-End Neighborhood Association. Harris recognized this is a big deal for his area, so he said he has stepped up to try and bring as many people in as possible.

“A neighborhood like this that is well-established does not get opportunities to re-envision a large track of land,” he added. “Many hands make for light work, so that is what we are trying to do, it is bringing in as many people as we can to get what we want for the neighborhood, not just what one person or two people think is the right thing to do.”

Around 40 people gathered at Convivium Urban Farmstead to fill up surveys of what to do with this vacant Flexsteel site. Through $20,000 United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Brownfields Assessment Grant, the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) hired Blackstone Environmental to look at city planning documents and site conditions. At the meeting, officials said they conducted soil and groundwater sampling and found no significant impact. The money will also go to holding focus groups to get opinions on the future of the site.

“We decided the most important thing to do to start that portion of the project was to contact and have focus meetings with people who actually were most impacted, the residents within the community,” Dawn Danielson, ECIA Brownsfields Project Manager, said.

Flexsteel’s manufacturing site was located in the north end of town for more than 80 years but, eventually, moved to Seippel Road before cutting the manufacturing jobs in Dubuque for good in 2020.

Some of the ideas for the Jackson Street space include recreational, sports, low-income apartments for seniors, and a grocery store.

Those who are interested in providing input can fill out a survey here.

