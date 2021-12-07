Chilly, Not As Windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After gusts in the 50 mph range earlier, the wind diminishes tonight. Look for a southerly turn to the wind heading into Tuesday. A weak system moves through the upper Midwest bringing some light snow or flurry chance across Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected. There is a storm that bears watching for the end of the week with a rain and snow chance. Have a great night!

