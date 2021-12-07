Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Chilly, Not As Windy

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After gusts in the 50 mph range earlier, the wind diminishes tonight. Look for a southerly turn to the wind heading into Tuesday. A weak system moves through the upper Midwest bringing some light snow or flurry chance across Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected. There is a storm that bears watching for the end of the week with a rain and snow chance. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and police tape.
One hurt in downtown Iowa City shooting
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Hawkeyes headed to Citrus Bowl
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Windy and colder today, a few snow showers possible tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
As a cold front pushes through the region tonight, we will see winds becoming quite gusty and...
Gusty winds and chilly temperatures start the week