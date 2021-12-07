Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Show You Care
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

