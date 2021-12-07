Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ankeny are asking for help finding three missing teens.
Police say 15-year-old Nolan Cortez, 15-year-old Mason Coperhaver and 14-year-old Keegan Klaver were last seen Sunday leaving Coperhaver’s home, heading for a park in Ankeny.
But there has been sporadic contact with them.
All three are believed to be together.
Anyone with information should contact Polk County Dispatch at (515) 286-3333.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.