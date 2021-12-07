Show You Care
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens

(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ankeny are asking for help finding three missing teens.

Police say 15-year-old Nolan Cortez, 15-year-old Mason Coperhaver and 14-year-old Keegan Klaver were last seen Sunday leaving Coperhaver’s home, heading for a park in Ankeny.

But there has been sporadic contact with them.

All three are believed to be together.

Anyone with information should contact Polk County Dispatch at (515) 286-3333.

The Ankeny Police Department is asking the public for help in locating three missing juveniles. Nolan Cortez (15 years...

Posted by City of Ankeny - Government on Monday, December 6, 2021

