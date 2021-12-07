Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

16-year-old files guilty plea in Dubuque shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Pease filed a “Written Guilty Plea and Waiver of Rights” last week
Pease filed a “Written Guilty Plea and Waiver of Rights” last week(WDBJ7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - Jaquez Billy Lamar Pease is pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting that left 18-year-old Robert W. Powell-Moore dead.

Police charged both Pease and another teenager with shooting and killing Robert Powell-Moore during a fight in Dubuque back in July.

Pease filed a “Written Guilty Plea and Waiver of Rights” for the aforementioned charges on December 2nd last week.

Pease was originally charged as an adult in Powell-Moore’s death. The other teenager is charged in juvenile court.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday,...
Cedar Rapids man taken to the hospital after passerby lets him know about house fire
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

Richard J. Doss Jr.
Man charged with attempted murder in Cass County stabbing
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
The proposal would replace the military-style MRAP (mine-resistant armored personnel vehicle)...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office proposal to replace military-style armored vehicle has critics
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized