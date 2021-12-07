16-year-old files guilty plea in Dubuque shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - Jaquez Billy Lamar Pease is pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting that left 18-year-old Robert W. Powell-Moore dead.

Police charged both Pease and another teenager with shooting and killing Robert Powell-Moore during a fight in Dubuque back in July.

Pease filed a “Written Guilty Plea and Waiver of Rights” for the aforementioned charges on December 2nd last week.

Pease was originally charged as an adult in Powell-Moore’s death. The other teenager is charged in juvenile court.

