Working Iowa: Dave Wright Nissan Subaru hiring for 52 positions in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - About 120 people work at Dave Wright Nissan Subaru, but there are 52 positions that need to be filled in order to meet growing demand. The openings are primarily for sales consultants and technicians.

“So a sales consultant is going to work with a customer to meet their needs, figure out the car that best fits their needs,” said operations director Tyler Wright. “A technician is going to fix and repair vehicles.”

Wright says the need comes for a growing demand in their services, but the pandemic has played a part in this, as well.

“Customers are coming out of their house again and wanting to get their car service, they’re keeping cars longer,” Wright said. “So we need more technicians to keep up with that availability.”

Everyone is feeling the crunch, including service manager Kyle England. He calls the need to hire “urgent.”

“With the increased demand for Nissan’s and super popular brands in America at the moment. All front service advisors, technicians, warranty administrators and all facets of the automotive service industry are needed right now.”

Wright says hiring has been a challenge. They’re looking for someone to fit the culture of the company.

“So we want people that live our core values. We solve it. We say ‘we grow or die and we commit never quit,” Wright said. “Those are the things we come to do to work every day. When it comes to serving customers, we take care of each other as teammates. And follow through on our promises. So we want people that want to live in that kind of culture and thrive in that kind of culture.”

These jobs require little background experience. There’s plenty of on-the-job training. There’s a full-time trainer for sales consultants and Kirkwood Community College helps develop some technicians.

“Otherwise, we have in-house training, we have trained through our manufacturers, there’s a lot of different avenues for anybody that has a desire to succeed to get training and the resources that they need,” Wright said.

Wright says he appreciates the family atmosphere, it’s something he knows quite well.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of these guys since I was 10 years old,” he said. So when you come to work, and it’s like you never left home.”

For information about these jobs or other career ideas, click or tap here.

