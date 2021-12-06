Windy and colder today, a few snow showers possible tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong wind is the big issue for today with gusts over 50mph possible early on! This wind will slowly subside later this afternoon and especially by tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for highs along with wind chills in the 5-15 range. Tonight into tomorrow, a weak system is still on track to bring us a chance of some snow. Right now, any accumulations look very minor and this system shouldn’t cause too many issues around here. We’ll continue to watch the trends as it comes our way. By later in the week, temperatures warm a bit in response to increasing moisture which may lead to a chance of rain or snow by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. Highs will then fall to the 30s to start the weekend. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.