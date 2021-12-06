Travel plans for Orlando Bowl games are underway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Citrus Bowl, and the Iowa State Cyclones are headed to the Cheez-it Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Both games have fans already making travel plans.

Destination Unlimited has a location in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. Owner Duane Jasper said the next 24 hours were going to be the busiest time for people booking their trip. They expect to be busy until Thursday. Jasper said they have a variety of different packages that vary in price from $800 to the most expensive being $3,300. Jasper said the most expensive package includes a hotel, a flight, and travel back and forth to the various events.

This would be Iowa’s first bowl game in 2-years after the Music City Bowl was canceled last year.

“We haven’t been to the Citrus Bowl or Orlando in the last 15-years,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of enthusiasm to go to Orlando.”

Jasper said this trip has also been impacted by COVID-19. He said there is a shortage of pilots at this time to make the flight.

The Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats on January 1st, and the Cyclones play the Clemson Tigers on December 29th.

