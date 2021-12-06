Show You Care
Police charge man suspected in string of Des Moines arson fires

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say they’ve arrested a man suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving half a dozen vehicles that also damaged at least two homes.

Police say in a news release that the fires occurred starting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday into early Monday morning. The fires included six vehicle fires, two of which damaged homes, an electrical box fire, and a trash fire that all happened within blocks of each other in northeastern Des Moines.

Police say patrol officers spotted a person leaving the scene of the last fire around 2:20 a.m. Monday and arrested 32-year-old Andrew Anthony, of Des Moines. Police said later Monday that Anthony has been charged with seven counts of arson and a drug possession count.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

