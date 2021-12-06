A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 54 year old woman from Dubuque is dead after police say a car hit the Jeep she was riding in, and she died from her injuries.

The crash happened just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.

Police say a 32 year old man from Dubuque was driving a 2000 Toyota Echo south on Central Avenue, when he ran a red light at 5th Street. Police say the Echo then hit a 2010 Jeep Liberty, driven by a 62 year old man from Dubuque.

Dubuque Police say first responders eventually took the driver of the Echo to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with what they called serious injuries. The driver of the Liberty also sustained serious injuries and first responders took him to MercyOne Hospital.

Police say 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg of Dubuque died of her injuries while at MercyOne Hospital.

Police did not say whether there are any charges in this case, but the case remains under investigation.

Police say if anyone has information on this incident or others, to call them at (563) 589-4415, or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or (563) 588-0714. If information leads to an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with the MyDBQ smartphone app.

