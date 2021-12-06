Show You Care
No. 9 Iowa women beat MSU 88-61 for coach Bluder’s 800th win

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks to reporters during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks to reporters during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State 88-61 for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.

Monika Czinano added 19 points as the Hawkeyes bounced back from Thursday’s 79-64 loss to Duke.

That was their first game since Nov. 17 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the cancellation of three games. Bluder is 800-377 in her career and 444-235 at Iowa.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 18 points.

