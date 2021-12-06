Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder case over a pack of cigarettes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter is now serving a sentence for 30 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jermaine Walker on Friday. Prosecutors originally charged him with first degree murder, but he took a plea deal to lesser charges including voluntary manslaughter, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, prohibited person possessing a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Wayne Jones died in the shooting in November 2019.

Police say Walker was at a party smoking other peoples’ cigarettes when Jones called him “cheap.” Police say that’s what prompted the shooting.

The judge gave Walker credit for any time previously served, and his sentenced can be reduced by as much as half of the maximum sentence because of good conduct, as well as work and program credits.

