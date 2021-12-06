Iowa DNR releases name of hunting incident fatality in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a weekend hunting incident in Marion County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources identified him as 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterest. The incident happened around 2:45 PM on Saturday, December 5th at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area. That’s near Lake Red Rock.

Authorities say Sharpnack was participating in a deer drive with a large group of hunters when he was shot in the torso. The investigation is ongoing, with and autopsy pending.

