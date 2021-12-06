Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa DNR releases name of hunting incident fatality in Marion County

(Source: Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
(Source: Iowa Department of Natural Resources)(Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a weekend hunting incident in Marion County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources identified him as 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterest. The incident happened around 2:45 PM on Saturday, December 5th at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area. That’s near Lake Red Rock.

Authorities say Sharpnack was participating in a deer drive with a large group of hunters when he was shot in the torso. The investigation is ongoing, with and autopsy pending.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in downtown Iowa City shooting
A fire.
Multiple agencies fight fire at Marion recycling center
A police car.
Man arrested after alleged Marion disturbances, police chase

Latest News

Sensitive Sanata
Sensitive Santa
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Hawkeyes headed to Citrus Bowl