Iowa coronavirus cases increasing; 721 people hospitalized

Iowa COVID-19
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is continuing to see a high level of coronavirus cases with the number of confirmed infections rising significantly in the past week.

State Department of Public Health data released Monday show 12,254 confirmed positive cases in the past week, up from 9,706 on Friday. There were 721 people hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 162 were in intensive care, up from 156 reported Friday.

The CDC says Iowa has 57.2% of its population fully vaccinated, ranking it 24th in the nation.

A third of Iowans age 5 and older remain unvaccinated.

