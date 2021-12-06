Heroin dealer sentenced to 40 years for causing death of Cedar Falls woman.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who distributed heroin to a young woman in 2018 that resulted in her death was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

40-year-old Eric DeAngelo Griggs had been living in Waterloo in 2018 when he used Facebook Messenger to coordinate heroin distribution to a woman that died later in the evening of acute heroin intoxication. Police used her cell phone to call Griggs to come pick up the victim so he could give her more heroin, resulting in his arrest.

A jury found Griggs guilty of distribution of heroin resulting in the death of a young woman as well as two counts of using a communications facility to facilitate a drug crime back in April 2021.

Griggs was sentenced to 480 months imprisonment and was ordered to pay $16,552.90 in restitution to the victim’s family for funeral and trial-related expenses.

Griggs must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

