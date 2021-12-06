Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Bob Dole

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, December 9th.

The move comes in honor and remembrance of former Senator Bob Dole, who was in Congress for 35 years in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Dole was a World War II vet and hero and ran for president three times.

“Sen. Dole was an American hero who holds a special place in the hearts of Iowans,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Known for a time as our third senator, he was a man of principle, wit, and courage. Kevin and I invite all Iowans to join us in honoring and celebrating a life truly well lived.”

Flags will be at half staff at all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.