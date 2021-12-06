Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Corrections officer assaulted at Iowa State Penitentiary

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the Iowa State Penitentiary. (Stephen...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the Iowa State Penitentiary. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday evening, December 5th, 2021, a staff member at the Iowa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate.

A correctional officer was assisting a response team with the removal of an uncooperative inmate from a prison cell when the inmate assaulted the officer with a sharp object.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a reported injury to the arm. He has since been released and returned to duty.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gun and police tape.
One hurt in downtown Iowa City shooting
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Hawkeyes headed to Citrus Bowl
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

Prepare for COVID restrictions before traveling
Prepare for COVID restrictions before traveling
Iowa COVID-19
Iowa coronavirus cases increasing; 721 people hospitalized
The fires included six vehicle fires, two of which damaged homes, an electrical box fire, and a...
Police charge man suspected in string of Des Moines arson fires
A man who distributed heroin to a young Cedar Falls, Iowa, woman in 2018 that resulted in her...
Heroin dealer sentenced to 40 years for causing death of Cedar Falls woman.