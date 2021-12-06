Corrections officer assaulted at Iowa State Penitentiary
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday evening, December 5th, 2021, a staff member at the Iowa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate.
A correctional officer was assisting a response team with the removal of an uncooperative inmate from a prison cell when the inmate assaulted the officer with a sharp object.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a reported injury to the arm. He has since been released and returned to duty.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.