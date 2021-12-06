Corrections officer assaulted at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday evening, December 5th, 2021, a staff member at the Iowa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate.

A correctional officer was assisting a response team with the removal of an uncooperative inmate from a prison cell when the inmate assaulted the officer with a sharp object.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a reported injury to the arm. He has since been released and returned to duty.

The incident remains under investigation.

