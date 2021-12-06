Show You Care
Cedar Rapids seeks input on Age-Friendly Action Plan

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for public input on the development of the Age-Friendly Action Plan.

The plan supporters the implementation of other municipal plans in the city, including Envision CR, the Pedestrian Master Plan, Neighborhood Action Plans, Area Action Plans and the Community Climate Action Plan. The goal of these plans is to find ways of increasing the livability in Cedar Rapids for people of all ages.

“We are excited to learn ways we can make changes in Cedar Rapids to make the community more accessible and welcoming for aging individuals as well as individuals of all ages,” said Stephanie Schrader, Community Service Coordinator.

These plans are formed from community input in the hopes of shaping a sustainable, healthy, and inclusive city. The CIty is asking for input through a short survey on the Cedar Rapids’ website.

