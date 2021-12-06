Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police warn people to watch out for car thieves

Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police Department(KCRG)
By Brandi Bachman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking people to help them figure out who was trying to steal cars, and it was caught on camera.

Video posted to the Department’s Facebook Page on Friday comes from a person’s Ring camera in the area of River Parkway northeast. It shows a person get out of a car, run up to a parked car in a driveway, try to open the car, and when it doesn’t, run back toward the vehicle that’s now moving in the street. From there, the person tries to open a vehicle in the driveway next door.

Cedar Rapids Police are warning people to remember to lock their vehicles, and to taken anything valuable out of your car and put it into your home.

Police say if you know the people trying to break into the vehicles, you can reach out to Investigator Dunbar at (319) 286-5337, Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463), or text CRIMES (274637) in the message/subject line, type 5227 and your tip to an investigator who can then chat with you. You can text STOP at any time.

