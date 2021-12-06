Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been four months since Summer Ferguson lost her dad Michael, and there are still a lot of questions about what happened. She is hoping someone will come forward with answers as Cedar Rapids Police continue to investigate.

On August 1st, police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue in Marion, where 55-year-old Michael Ferguson was suffering from a head injury that sent him to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Two says later, Summer said she got a call from the hospital to let her know her father’s brain was severely swollen.

”They said that it had been over 24 hours before someone had reported him or called the police, 911, so that swelling was too bad that they couldn’t do anything about it,” Summer explained.

Ferguson died of blunt force injuries to his head according to an autopsy, but what led to those injuries was not determined.

Summer told us her father was last said to be enjoying a fire pit with friends.

Cedar Rapids police said it’s possible Ferguson was injured in southeast Cedar Rapids, and may have been injured for several hours before help was eventually called to the apartment in Marion. That’s where Summer said her father was found naked. Those circumstances and the delay in anyone calling for help, makes her believe someone beat her dad and then left him for dead.

“I really just would like justice even if the person doesn’t get caught I would like if somebody knows anything just to bring it forward it will help a little bit,” Summer said. She explained the stories she’s hearing from people aren’t matching up which is making things even more confusing.

“Somebody has to know something, there was a bunch of people there that night,” Summer said.

