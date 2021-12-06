Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man taken to the hospital after passerby lets him know about house fire

Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday,...
Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By Brandi Bachman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency responders had to take a man to the hospital early Monday morning after someone passing by saw his house was on fire, and helped get him out.

The passerby called firefighters at 1:55 a.m. Monday, sending crews to 5701 Briarwood Street southwest. Firefighters found smoke coming from the house when they arrived, and the 71 year old man who lived there was outside. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the passerby had gotten the man out of his home.

Firefighters put out what they called a moderate fire in the kitchen, and the house sustained smoke damage throughout.

Area Ambulance took the man to Mercy Medical Center.

Cedar Rapids Fire says smoke alarms in the home were not working. They’re reminding people to have working alarms in every bedroom and hallway of your home. They’re continuing to investigate the fire.

