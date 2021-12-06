Arc of East Central Iowa program helps adults with special needs integrate in the community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ann Sorenson has a blast every time she comes to The Arc of East Central Iowa’s day habitation or day hab program.

“It’s really run I really like coming here!” Sorenson said.

The program allows adults with special needs to participate in daily activates including trips around the community, volunteering and projects.

“We did a craft today,” Sorenson said showing off her paper-and-glue Christmas tree.

Although the pandemic prevented going into the community, now, trips are starting to come back, including trips to local restaurants and coffee shop.

“To be able to get my people and my participants out there I think it shows the community that they’re a vital part of the community,” said community integration program coordinator Brian Miller. “The joy I see in them when they come here is just awesome.”

However, staff at The Arc is running short, leaving them unable to take in more participants. Current staff is welcoming people to join their team.

“The workforce is really re-evaluating their priorities.” said executive director Theresa Lewis. “I think at The Arc when you come to work for us every single day and every minute of that day you make a difference in someone’s life.”

More information on The Arc and the day habitation program can be found at arceci.org.

