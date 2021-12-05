Show You Care
Sioux City man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

Jayme Powell.
Jayme Powell.(Courtesy: Monona County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A 40-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and shooting at the victim’s girlfriend.

Jayme Powell was sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted murder and other charges. Prosecutors said Powell ran over Richard Polak, who riding his motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa, on Dec. 27 after the two had a fight earlier that night in Sioux City. Powell also was convicted of firing shots at Polak’s girlfriend, Jaimi Bucholz, who was driving with a baby in her vehicle.

Polak, of Omaha, suffered numerous injuries and walked with a cane during the sentencing hearing Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

