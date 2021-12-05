Show You Care
Scattered precipitation possible before winds get even stronger

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system passes through the area today, bringing some much windier and colder conditions.

Ahead of a cold front, isolated to scattered showers develop this morning and could last into the afternoon. In areas where temperatures are near or below freezing, some mixed precipitation could fall and cause a few slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs reach the 40s before winds shift.

That wind shift features rather gusty winds tonight into Monday, especially along and north of U.S. Highway 30. A Wind Advisory is in effect there, where gusts could exceed 40 mph at times.

Highs for the first couple days of the week fail to get out of the 20s, before a gradual warmup through the week. A chance for some very light snow exists on Tuesday, with more chance for rain and snow toward the end of the workweek into the weekend.

