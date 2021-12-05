Show You Care
No. 2 Michigan takes Big Ten in rout, makes playoff pitch

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) tries to break a tackle by Iowa defensive back Jack...
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) tries to break a tackle by Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner, right, after catching a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By MICHAEL MAROT
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hassan Haskins ran for two second-half touchdowns and broke a school record as No. 2 Michigan captured its first Big Ten title in 17 years and a probable playoff berth with a 42-3 rout over No. 15 Iowa.

If the Wolverines make the four-team playoff it would be the first time a team was selected after being unranked in the preseason poll.

Iowa lost in the championship game for the second time but it was never really close.

The Wolverines also paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, by wearing a special patch.

