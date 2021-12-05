Show You Care
No. 19 Iowa St. wins grinding game against Creighton, 64-58

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Tre Jackson (3) and Caleb Grill (2) during a...
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Tre Jackson (3) and Caleb Grill (2) during a break in play against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Iowa State defeated Creighton 64-58. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By ERIC OLSON
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and No. 19 Iowa State stayed unbeaten with a grinding 64-58 victory over Creighton.

The Cyclones are 8-0 under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and an overhauled roster after going 2-22 last season.

Ryan Hawkins scored a season-high 25 points to lead Creighton and Ryan Nembhard had 10. But the Bluejays (7-2) lost for the first time in 24 nonconference home games after committing 21 turnovers.

