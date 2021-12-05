Show You Care
Neighbors come together to discuss proposed carbon dioxide pipeline

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who received notice that a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline was to be built in Iowa and run through parts of southern Linn County voiced their concerns about the project Saturday.

Texas-based company Navigator CO₂ Ventures proposed the 1,300-mile underground structure to the Iowa Utilities Board. That’s the state agency that oversees pipelines within the state.

A group of concerned citizens met at the Lisbon Community Center where they questioned Navigator’s plans to store the liquid carbon dioxide, the impacts on the land, and if the project is as green as the company says it is.

“We wanted to call this meeting very urgently to get the issues out there,” Jessica Wiskus, of Linn County, said.

Wiskus is one of the people who received notice that the pipeline would go through her property.

A public meeting will be held Monday, December 6, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids at 6:00 p.m. where the Iowa Utilities Board will explain the rights of landowners. According to Iowa law, Navigator can approach landowners about easements after the meeting, but can’t start building until it receives approval from the IUB.

