Man sentenced to 40 years in Cedar Falls woman’s heroin overdose death

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A former Waterloo man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after a woman he sold heroin to died of an overdose.

Forty-year-old Eric DeAngelo Griggs was sentenced Friday. Authorities allege Griggs sold heroin to a Cedar Falls woman on Aug. 31, 2018. She was found dead the following morning. An autopsy determined she died of heroin intoxication.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams said there was no way Griggs didn’t know that heroin and other opioids were potentially lethal. The judge also found that Griggs obstructed justice by sending a threatening letter to a person he thought was cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.