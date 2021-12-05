Show You Care
Joens sisters have double-doubles, No. 14 Cyclones roll

Iowa State's Ashley Joens goes up for a layup during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec....
Iowa State's Ashley Joens goes up for a layup during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and No. 14 Iowa State bounced back from its first loss with a 94-56 win over Longwood.

Sophomore Aubrey Joens had career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and senior Ashley Joens had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Beatriz Jordao, a senior transfer from South Florida, scored a career-high 14 points and Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski 13 for the Cyclones, who play host to No. 9 Iowa on Wednesday.

Iowa State lost to LSU 69-60 on Wednesday. Kyla McMakin scored 19 points for the Lancers (3-4).

