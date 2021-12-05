Show You Care
Hawkeyes headed to Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face No. 22 Kentucky in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida. The game will kickoff at noon (central) and will air on KCRG-TV9.

“Congratulations to coach Kirk Ferentz, our football student-athletes and the entire staff, on a Big Ten West Championship, 10-win season and our invitation to the VRBO Citrus Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “One of the most memorable Hawkeye football moments occurred at this bowl in 2005 and I know our fans are excited to relive those experiences.  We have had wonderful Hawkeye fan support all season long and I am confident this will continue in sunny Florida.

“We want to thank Steve Hogan and Florida Citrus Sports for the invitation to participate and we look forward to our visit to Orlando.”

Check back for updates.

