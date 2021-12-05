Gusty winds and chilly temperatures start the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front pushes through the region tonight, we will see winds becoming quite gusty and drastically cooler temperatures to begin the work week. Look for winds to shift out of the northwesterly direction tonight, gusting 30-40 MPH or greater at times. These northwest winds bring in cooler air with our warmest temperatures on Monday coming around midnight in the mid 20s, staying steady or falling through the day in the the low 20s and teens. Wind chills remain in the single digits through the day. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the low to mid teens with cold air continuing through the week. Tuesday’s chance for snow appears to be shifting out of eastern Iowa, though some may still see a few flakes flying.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.