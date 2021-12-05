Show You Care
Gunshots reportedly fired in downtown Iowa City

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials were investigating an incident involving multiple gunshots being fired on Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a Hawk Alert for a report of multiple shots that were fired near the Old Capitol parking ramp, located between Clinton and Capitol Streets.

An update to the alert notice at 4:04 a.m. said that the investigation was continuing, and that the parking ramp was closed.

No injuries have been reported by police.

