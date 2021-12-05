Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones will face Clemson in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The game on Wednesday, Dec. 29th at 4:45 p.m. (central) will air on ESPN. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Iowa State finished in the upper half of the Big 12 standings and had a winning record in conference play for the fifth season in a row.

