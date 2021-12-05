Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson

Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones will face Clemson in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The game on Wednesday, Dec. 29th at 4:45 p.m. (central) will air on ESPN. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Iowa State finished in the upper half of the Big 12 standings and had a winning record in conference play for the fifth season in a row.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
A fire.
Multiple agencies fight fire at Marion recycling center
A police car.
Man arrested after alleged Marion disturbances, police chase
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

Iowa State's Ashley Joens goes up for a layup during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec....
Joens sisters have double-doubles, No. 14 Cyclones roll
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Tre Jackson (3) and Caleb Grill (2) during a...
No. 19 Iowa St. wins grinding game against Creighton, 64-58
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Morris scores 25, LSU women knock off No. 14 Cyclones 69-60
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives during the second half of a college basketball game...
No. 13 Iowa St. women beat UMass win Gulf Coast Showcase