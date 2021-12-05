Show You Care
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police arrested 2 people in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 AM, a Hawk Alert reported multiple shots fired near the Old Capitol parking ramp, between Clinton and Capitol Streets. One adult male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which officers described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Darnell Martin Junior and 18 year old Mason ward for reckless use of a firearm. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Iowa City Police are asking anybody with information to contact them at (319) 356-5275.

