One person injured after Linn County rollover crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early Saturday morning crash between Walker and Center Point in Linn County caused injuries to the vehicle’s driver, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:20 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 5100 block of North Center Point Road. Deputies located a Honda CR-V that had rolled onto its roof in the ditch on the east side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what officials described as minor injuries. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials said that they are investigating whether the driver may have been operating while intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Center Point Ambulance and the Walker Fire Department assisted the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.