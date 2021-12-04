Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 2 Purdue holds off Iowa 77-70 in Big Ten opener

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to drive on Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to drive on Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MARK AMBROGI, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 19 points, Trevion Williams had 13 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue held off a late Iowa rally to win 77-70 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Mason Gillis added 12 points off the bench for the Boilermakers (8-0).

The Hawkeyes (7-1) were without leading scorer and rebounder Keegan Murray, who injured his ankle in Monday’s victory at Virginia. Murray is averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. His twin brother, Kris Murray, started in his place.

Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 15 points. Tony Perkins scored 14 and Murray 12 for Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Shots fired at Jim's Foods
Person hurt after shooting near Jim’s Foods in Cedar Rapids
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks

Latest News

Henry Marchese exemplifies “team first” Hawkeyes
Henry Marchese exemplifies “team first” Hawkeyes
Henry Marchese exemplifies “team first” Hawkeyes
Henry Marchese exemplifies “team first” Hawkeyes
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, smiles at Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, right, after...
No. 9 Iowa returns from COVID-19 pause, loses at Duke 79-64
Hawkeyes return following pause, Bluder nears 800th career win
Hawkeyes return following pause, Bluder nears 800th career win