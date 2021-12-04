Show You Care
Multiple agencies fight fire at Marion recycling center

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on the east side of Marion on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Crews from the Marion and Cedar Rapids Fire Departments were sent to the fire at Quincy Recycle, located at 6281 North Gateway Drive. Officials described the fire as “under control” by 7:24 a.m., though crews intended to remain at the location to manage any hot spots.

No other information was available, but more would be released when available, according to Marion Fire Department officials.

