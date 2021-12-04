Show You Care
Man arrested after alleged Marion disturbances, police chase

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken into custody after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase on Saturday.

Dean Thomas O’Regan, 56, was arrested and charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, eluding, disorderly conduct, and interference with official acts.

At around 6:54 p.m. on Saturday, the Marion Police Department received calls from businesses in town that O’Regan had allegedly been demonstrating “inappropriate and aggressive behavior” toward employees and customers. Law enforcement officials were able to locate O’Regan and attempt to place him under arrest after they said that he had threatened officers.

Instead, officials said O’Regan then got into his vehicle and drove away. A pursuit of the vehicle then took place, with the end coming after officers were able to puncture the vehicle’s tires and O’Regan stopped in the Marion Walmart parking lot.

Officers said that O’Regan was “uncooperative” during his arrest after the chase.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted during the incident.

O’Regan is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

