Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with maintaining state parks and forests, protecting the environment of Iowa, and managing energy, fish, wildlife, land resources, and water resources of Iowa.(KCRG)
By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers responded to a fatal hunting accident around 2:45pm Saturday near Lake Red Rock in Marion County.

Authorities say it happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area, south of Lake Red Rock, North of Knoxville on 132nd Place.

The incident is still under investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

The DNR is reminding hunters of the following safety tips:

•            Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

•             Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

•             Know your intended target and its surroundings.

•             Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you’re ready to shoot.

