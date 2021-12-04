Henry Marchese exemplifies “team first” Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Henry Marchese is a Hawkeye through and through. He grew up in Iowa, his father played at Iowa and all three of his brothers play or played at Big Ten football programs.

“Big 10 football is engraved in my family,” Marchese, a 5th-year senior, said. “I just love the game I love the camaraderie of my teammates.

It’s not just his family lineage, Marchese’s career arc embodies the Hawkeye spirit.

On senior day against Illinois, he played a huge, although unseen, role. He delivered a key block that sprung Charlie Jones’ 100 yard kickoff return.

“Giving back to all my teammates I never want to let my teammates down in any situation. I feel like on special teams you have to be great on special teams. Just trying to make impact plays and help my team out anyway I can.”

Last Saturday Henry made another huge play on special teams. He blocked the punt that turned the game around in the Hawkeyes comeback win that ultimately put them in the Big Ten Championship game.

“On that one I was just like ‘I got a have it.’ We needed a play and we needed a spark,” Marchese said after the game. “I rolled over saw the ball just skyrocket in the air. I saw Kyler Fisher catch the ball great catch, over his shoulder and as soon as he caught it I just went bananas.”

Henry is symbolic of the 2021 Iowa football team. Everyone playing their role and doing what is best for the team.

“He embodies a Hawkeye football player,” said junior linebacker Jack Campbell said.

This is a team game. No individual guy wins the game,” Marchese said. “Doesn’t matter about the stats for me or the recognition. All I care about is the respect of my teammates and the respect of my coaches.

“You know the pride guys take in helping the team,” said an emotional head coach Kirk Ferentz. “That is what it’s about.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.