Gusty winds and cooler air return late Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight looks cloudy but quiet across eastern Iowa. On Sunday, isolated showers are possible, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. A few snowflakes could mix in for folks north of Highway 20 where temperatures are cooler, but accumulation is not expected with highs still in 40s on Sunday. Later Sunday, look for winds to switch to more out of the northwest with gusts quickly picking up to 30 or 40 MPH Sunday night through Monday. This brings our highs down to the upper 20s to start next week.

