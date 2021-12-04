Show You Care
Gusty winds and cooler air return late Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight looks cloudy but quiet across eastern Iowa. On Sunday, isolated showers are possible, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. A few snowflakes could mix in for folks north of Highway 20 where temperatures are cooler, but accumulation is not expected with highs still in 40s on Sunday. Later Sunday, look for winds to switch to more out of the northwest with gusts quickly picking up to 30 or 40 MPH Sunday night through Monday. This brings our highs down to the upper 20s to start next week.

Feeling more like December… eventually