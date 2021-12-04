Cooler weather for Saturday, then turning windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures take a bit of a downturn this weekend, before even colder air arrives next week.

Along the way, expect dry weather on Saturday with quiet conditions for most. An isolated flurry is possible north of U.S. Highway 20 this morning, though the vast majority will not see any such activity. Highs reach the 40s.

Sunday brings a chance for isolated showers, or a rain/snow mix north of Highway 20 early. It also turns quite windy, especially later in the day as winds shift to the northwest. This drops our highs into the 20s and 30s for most of the workweek.

A chance of snow exists on Tuesday, with more precipitation chances Thursday and Saturday as our weather pattern turns a bit more active.

