Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Second person charged with attempted murder in Cedar Rapids shooting

ernest gaston
ernest gaston(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 42-year-old Ernest Toby Gaston has been charged with attempted murder in the November 2nd in Northwest Cedar Rapids.

Cornelius Gaston reported to police that as he was dropping off Nikolas Palmer at his residence, a vehicle operated by Earnest Gaston and occupied by Tyrell Gaston pulled up nearby and stopped. Cornelius reported he then heard Earnest instruct Tyrell to kill Cornelius. Tyrell then emerged from the vehicle and opened fire upon Cornelius Gaston and Nickolas Palmer.

Investigators found nine shell casings at the scene and discovered a bullet hole in the vehicle driven by Cornelius.

Gaston also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact.

His bond is set at $75,000

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is closing it's Collins Road location in January
Collins Road Hy-Vee permanently closing in January
An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County teen found safe
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors