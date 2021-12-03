Second person charged with attempted murder in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 42-year-old Ernest Toby Gaston has been charged with attempted murder in the November 2nd in Northwest Cedar Rapids.

Cornelius Gaston reported to police that as he was dropping off Nikolas Palmer at his residence, a vehicle operated by Earnest Gaston and occupied by Tyrell Gaston pulled up nearby and stopped. Cornelius reported he then heard Earnest instruct Tyrell to kill Cornelius. Tyrell then emerged from the vehicle and opened fire upon Cornelius Gaston and Nickolas Palmer.

Investigators found nine shell casings at the scene and discovered a bullet hole in the vehicle driven by Cornelius.

Gaston also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact.

His bond is set at $75,000

