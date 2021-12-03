Person hurt after shooting near Jim’s Foods in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting near a grocery store in Cedar Rapids on Thursday night.

Officers received a call about gunshots in the area of Jim’s Foods at 812 6th Street Southwest at 8:07 p.m.

Police said a victim walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound a short time later.

Officers spoke to the victim, spoke to witnesses and collected evidence.

Police said it appears this is a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

The victim did not identify the shooter who police say they are still looking for.

Anyone with information about this case should call Cedar Rapids police.

