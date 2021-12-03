Show You Care
No. 9 Iowa returns from COVID-19 pause, loses at Duke 79-64

FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, smiles at Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, right, after...
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, smiles at Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, right, after she was fouled during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A COVID-19 outbreak that put the Iowa women's basketball season on pause cost the Hawkeyes a chance to play two games in Cancun. “Definitely glad it happened now rather than in March or another time when we would have to cancel games in the Big Ten season,” Clark said. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes, File)(Ronald Cortes | AP)
By Aaron Beard
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 19 points to help Duke beat No. 9 Iowa 79-64. The Hawkeyes returned from a COVID-19 pause that led to the cancellation of three games. Celeste Taylor added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Duke didn’t trail after midway through the first quarter in this Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup.

It marked the first win against a ranked opponent for second-year coach Kara Lawson.

Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 22 points for the Hawkeyes. But she made just 9 of 27 shots and 1 of 13 3-pointers.

